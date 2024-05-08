Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas Razorbacks

Ex-MLB player Monte Harrison, 28, to play football at Arkansas next season

Harrison plans to walk on as a wide receiver

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Former Major League Baseball player Monte Harrison will be showcasing a different set of talents next season when he laces up for the Arkansas football team. 

Harrison, who made his last appearance in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels in 2022, intends to return to the NCAA, where he will walk on the Arkansas football team as a wide receiver. 

Monte Harrison rounds the bases

Monte Harrison of the Los Angeles Angels rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Orioles at Camden Yards on July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Razorbacks confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Tuesday. 

The 28-year-old ex-MLB player was a four-star football recruit out of Lee’s Summit West High School in Missouri more than a decade ago. He committed to Nebraska to play football and baseball, but was drafted in 2014 by the Milwaukee Brewers. 

Harrison played in the minors for years but made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2020. 

Monte Harrison warms up

Monte Harrison of the Miami Marlins warms up for the game against Washington at Nationals Park on May 2, 2021. (Will Newton/Getty Images)

He played two seasons with the Marlins before signing with the Angels in 2022. 

Harrison was traded by the Brewers in 2018 as one of the top prospects in a blockbuster deal that sent outfielder Christian Yelich to Milwaukee.

Arkansas Razorbacks flag at a football game

Mascot Big Red of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs the flag onto the field before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Harrison hit .240 with 90 homers, 336 RBI and 210 stolen bases in the minors. He batted .177 with two homers and six RBI in the majors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.