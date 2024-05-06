Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates' Paul Skenes still 'scheduled' for minor league start as Olivia Dunne leads hype about call up

Paul Skenes was the No. 1 pick of the 2023 MLB Draft

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Pittsburgh Pirates fans may have to wait a little bit longer to see Paul Skenes pitch for their team this season as manager Derek Shelton said he’s not yet ready to be called up.

Shelton said Monday that Skenes’ is next start is "scheduled" for Triple-A Indianapolis this weekend and that they have not talked about him starting for the Pirates "in any form or fashion."

Paul Skenes talks to Yasmani Grandal

Indianapolis Indians pitcher Paul Skenes (10) talks with Indianapolis Indians catcher Yasmani Grandal (14) between innings during a Milb baseball game between the Buffalo Bisons and the Indianapolis Indians on April, 30, 2024 at Victory Field in Indianapolis, IN. (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Trying to live in a speculative world and everybody trying to figure out what is going to happen. That is putting time and energy into something we should not focus on," Shelton added, via Audacy’s 93.7 The Fan.

Skenes’ girlfriend, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, got Pirates fans excited on Sunday when she posted a Skenes Pirates jersey on her SnapChat account.

But as the hype train began, his start at Triple-A Indianapolis didn’t exactly go as planned. He allowed his first home run in the minors to Buffalo Bisons’ Will Robertson. He ended up striking out four batters and was pulled after 66 pitches.

Paul Skenes at spring training

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates warms up during a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium on February 29, 2024 in Sarasota, Florida.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"We talk about boxes being checked, and today would be another one," Pirates general manager Ben Cherington told the station on Sunday. "It's the first time, as a professional ... that he'll be starting a game on four days' rest. It may not seem like a big deal, but it is the first time it'll happen, and it's another box to check. He's been checking just about every box since the season started and responding incredibly well."

Paul Skenes with the Indians

Indianapolis Indians pitcher Paul Skenes (10) fires the pitch to the plate during a Milb baseball game between the Buffalo Bisons and the Indianapolis Indians on April, 30, 2024 at Victory Field in Indianapolis, IN (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Skenes was the first pick last year after going 13-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 209 strikeouts while leading LSU to the NCAA title.

