Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB

Ex-MLB pitcher Danny Serafini arrested in connection with 2021 killing and attempted murder of elderly in-laws

Serafini spent seven seasons in the MLB

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Danny Serafini was one of the two people who were taken into custody on Friday in connection to the 2021 slaying of 70-year-old Robert Gary Spohr and the attempted murder of 68-year-old Wendy Wood, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The deadly incident took place in June 2021 in Lake Tahoe, California

Samantha Scott, 33, was also named as a suspect and arrested, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dan Serafini throws a pitch

Dan Serafini #50 of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on September 11, 2003 in Cincinnati, Ohio.  (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Serafini and Scott were arrested Friday morning in Nevada. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed that Spohr and Wood were Serafini's in-laws.

The nature of the relationship between Serafini and Scott remains unclear. "The suspects were known to each other," the sheriff's office said.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS COMPLEX IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC HAS BEEN ROBBED, TEAM SAYS

On June 5, 2021, Deputies responded to a 911 call and found Spohr dead from an apparent single gunshot when they arrive at a neighborhood in North Lake Tahoe.

Wood was taken to a hospital, where she made a recovery. However, she ultimately died approximately one year later. Authorities did not specify whether her death was a direct result of the injuries she received in the 2021 shooting.

Dan Serafi pitches for the Rockies

Dan Serafini #29 of the Colorado Rockies delivers the pitch during the game against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on September 5, 2007, in Denver, Colorado. (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Investigators obtained surveillance video from the home, which showed a male wearing a hood, face covering, and a backpack. The man is seen walking toward the residence just hours before the shooting happened, according to the sheriff's office.

Since then, officials said they were able to gather evidence that linked Serafini and Scott to the homicide. Both are expected to be extradited back to California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Serafini played for the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and finished his career with the Colorado Rockies.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.