Dominican Republic

St. Louis Cardinals complex in Dominican Republic has been robbed, team says

Armed robbers stole money, phones, jewelry, equipment

Associated Press
Published
Armed robbers broke into the St. Louis Cardinals complex in the Dominican Republic on Friday.

A statement from the Cardinals said no one was injured, but the burglars stole money, cellphones, jewelry and baseball equipment in the break-in, which took place in the early morning hours.

Dominican flag

The Dominican flag is photographed flying against a clear sky. (Photo by Tony Savino/Corbis via Getty Images)

Players and staff at the complex were shaken, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said.

"This was scary on many fronts," Mozeliak said in the statement. The team will reassess its security at the complex immediately, he said.

Local authorities came to the complex to investigate, the team said.