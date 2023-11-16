Ex-Michigan staffer covered his tracks, did not file expense reports related to sign-stealing: report

Former Michigan analyst Connor Stalions was smart enough not to leave a paper trail with Michigan regarding the alleged sign-stealing scheme. While it was easy for folks to uncover his ticket purchases, Stalions did not file expense reports that would’ve made the investigation into Jim Harbaugh a lot easier.

According to the Associated Press, the former Wolverines analyst did not file any type of expense reports during his time as a full-time employee at Michigan. Per the AP, after filing a FOIA, Michigan was quick to respond that there were no financial ties to the ongoing investigation.

Even though the Big Ten has stated that the NCAA has obtained financial information pertaining to how Stalions was able to obtain tickets to games he had scouted, there was nothing official from Michigan’s end.

So, out of all of the bad moves Connor Stalions made regarding how he had others attend these events, he was smart enough not to ask for reimbursement. If you’re wondering if this will end up helping Michigan in its case with the NCAA down the road, that’s still being investigated.

Obviously, the NCAA is looking into how Stalions was able to pay for all of these expenses, which could be found if he slipped up with text communications or phone calls. But, with Michigan clearly responding to this FOIA in a quick manner, the Wolverines were most likely jubilant that they did not uncover any financial mistakes on Stalions’ part.

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, Big Ten Headed For Court Room On Friday

While the financial part of Connor Stalions alleged scheme did not tie Jim Harbaugh to this, for now, a judge will decide whether or not Michigan will have its head coach Saturday.

After the motion was filed last Friday in a Washtenaw County court room, the presiding judge did not make a quick decision on the matter. In two days, attorneys for Jim Harbaugh, Michigan, the Big Ten and Tony Petitti will make their case to Judge Timothy Connors.

At the center of this motion is a temporary restraining order Jim Harbaugh is hoping to receive against the three-game suspension Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti handed down. According to court records, the conference hired a local attorney to handle the pending motion in the Ann Arbor area, which could have been the reason why they are now meeting on Friday.

Jim Harbaugh’s attorneys, along with the university, want to see him on the sidelines for Saturday’s contest against Maryland. If the judge determines that Harbaugh has provided enough evidence that the Big Ten acted hastily in its decision to suspend the Michigan head coach without a full investigation, we could see Harbaugh coaching against the Terps.

On the other hand, the Big Ten, along with Tony Petitti, will go before the judge and present their reasonings as to why this suspension should stand. If the judge sides with the Big Ten, then Jim Harbaugh will miss the next two games, including the Ohio State game.

So we now wait for what should be an interesting hearing on Friday, with a lot on the line for Jim Harbaugh, and the Big Ten.

In terms of Connor Stalions, there’s still a long ways to go in this investigation involving Michigan and the NCAA.