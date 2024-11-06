Ex-Jets star praises Trump victory, has reservations over NY ballot measure's impact on women's sports

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason praised Donald Trump’s presidential election victory on Wednesday morning, adding that he believes the results from Tuesday will have a positive impact on the future for his four grandchildren.

But despite his overall optimism, the one-time league MVP also expressed reservations about a specific ballot measure that passed in New York that could have an impact on women's and girl's sports in the state.

During Wednesday’s episode of WFAN’s "Boomer and Gio," Esiason discussed his thoughts on the election and how he believed the outcome could impact the country across political lines.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m not gloating this morning, but I will say this: I am very happy. I’m very happy for four reasons: they’re my four grandkids. That’s why I’m happy. I’m happy that – I believe – that we will get back on track, and it will be good for everyone," Esiason said .

"When the economy is good, we all win. Every single one of us wins. When the mortgage rates go down, interest rates go down, we as the American population wins. And I think that we got away from ourselves these last 3.5 years, and I would say here in New York it’s probably still getting away from us in a lot of different ways, as we have a mayor getting ready to go on a corruption trial and a number of things happening here within the city."

Esiason, who said he is a registered independent, was referencing the upcoming federal corruption case involving New York City Mayor Eric Adams . His indictment includes wire fraud, bribery and conspiracy charges. The trial is set to begin in April.

"If the Republicans do win the House of Representatives, then it will be a clear a---kicking landslide, and it will be America sending a message that we want to get back to what we believe our American values are and that freedom and liberty and opportunity for everyone, not just a certain segment of the population but for everyone," he continued.

TRUMP INVITES US OPEN CHAMP BRYSON DECHAMBEAU ON STAGE DURING VICTORY SPEECH

"I feel fulfilled this morning. I feel happy this morning, but I also know that we have certain issues here in New York that were voted on that didn’t go the way that I would’ve liked them to go. But what am I going to do? I’m just going to have to accept it if I’m going to live here, and I’m going to have to listen to people supporting certain programs that I don’t certainly believe in, but on the federal level – on the national level – this was a resounding victory, and it really truly was."

The issue Esiason seemingly referenced was Proposition 1, or the "Equal Rights Amendment," which passed Tuesday night. Supporters of the proposal argued it would protect abortion rights in the state, while opponents argued it broadened the protection of transgender rights in women’s sports.

"Proposition 1 here I voted against. I didn’t like it. I don’t like the Trojan horse aspect of it, and we’re going to have to deal with that when certain issues pop up, and it's going to be really interesting to see how this adversely affects people," Esiason said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But I will say maybe that prop was put on the ballot because of what [Nassau County Executive] Bruce Blakemen did in Nassau County when it came to transgender athletes on county land. I think this was obviously a reaction to that, at least that’s the way I see it. I may be wrong, but I feel that way about it."

The amendment to the state’s constitution adds language stating that someone cannot be denied civil rights because of their national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes or "reproductive healthcare and autonomy." Previously, the constitution prohibited discrimination based on race, creed or religion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.