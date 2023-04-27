Ex-Falcon William Moore arrested after allegedly shooting into a car while children were inside

Former Atlanta Falcons safety William Moore was arrested Sunday and faces six charges after allegedly shooting into a car while two children were in the back seat.

The incident occurred at Alexander Park in Gwinnett County outside of Atlanta after a woman's 9-year-old niece was playing with another girl.

After the impromptu play date, Moore allegedly approached the girl and started using profane language.

The woman said Moore then told her that her niece slapped his daughter, which she said she did not see. The woman said the two girls were playing "a game like tag."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Video shows another woman poking at the woman's tires while Moore was speaking to her.

"He was livid over absolutely nothing," the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told WSBTV in Atlanta.

Scared for her safety, she drove away but accidentally hit Moore's vehicle. That's when he exited his car and allegedly shot.

2023 NFL DRAFT: WHAT TO KNOW

Police have charged Moore with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of child cruelty, one count of criminal damage to property and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

Moore was a second-round selection in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Missouri and spent seven seasons in Atlanta. He started 72 of the 76 games he played and made the Pro Bowl in 2012. In 2013, he signed a five-year extension with Atlanta, but the Falcons released him after the 2015 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His bond was set at $21,700, and he still has not been released.