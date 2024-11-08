Ex-ESPN star Keith Olbermann blasts Ohio State after congratulating former Buckeye JD Vance: 'S--- school'

Former ESPN broadcaster Keith Olbermann took aim at Ohio State, calling it a "s--- school" after the university congratulated Vice President-elect JD Vance following Donald Trump’s victory on Tuesday.

Ohio State posted the congratulatory message on X, highlighting Vance’s ties to the university and the state.

"Congratulations to Vice President-elect JD Vance, an alumnus of The Ohio State University and native Ohioan," the post read.

Olbermann, one of Trump’s most vocal critics, responded with his own message attacking the university.

"Wasn't before, is now: S--- School," he wrote.

Olbermann, who famously walked away from ESPN ahead of the 2020 election so he could speak out against Trump on social media, has been critical of Trump, even questioning the authenticity of the first assassination attempt on the former president at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. over the summer.

Vance, a devout Buckeyes fan and Ohio native, graduated from Ohio State in 2009. He once revealed that when he had been asked by Trump to be his running mate, he had joked that his ties to the Buckeyes might influence Michigan voters.

"When he first asked me to be a VP, I was like, 'Well, you know, hopefully we don't lose Michigan by like 900 votes, because you're going to regret it. 'Cause it's probably just a thousand p---ed-off Wolverine fans who wouldn't vote for a Buckeye,'" he said during an appearance on OutKick's "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show."

"But I think that most Michiganders are going to be able to put sports rivalries aside and put the country first, which is what, of course, all of us believe is the most important thing."

Vance was correct, as the former president was able to win over the crucial swing state.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.