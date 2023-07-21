Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

Ex-ESPN host Dan Le Batard takes aim at Adrian Wojnarowski, questions reporting on Damian Lillard trade talks

Foxworth played in the NFL for six seasons

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Longtime sports media personality Dan Le Batard recently shared his thoughts about the possibility of the Miami Heat pulling off a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers for star point guard Damian Lillard.

But at one point, Le Batard turned his attention to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Le Batard seemed to take exception with how the NBA insider has been covering the Lillard situation.

"Like it is embarrassing that Woj is telling people it might be weeks or months on Lillard," Le Batard said in reference to Wojnarowski's reporting.

"And this is the Heat’s position, there are no calls going back and forth. The offer is [Tyler] Herro and Herro’s the best one you’re gonna get from anybody. He’s better than [Tyrese] Maxey. He’s the best you’re gonna get. You’re boxed in. Lillard wants to be with us. This is the offer," he said on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dan Le Batard in 2020

Dan Le Batard arrives at Shaqs Fun House at Mana Wynwood Convention Center on Jan. 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Le Batard then posted clips that were critical of Wojnarowski on Twitter. ESPN contributor Domonique Foxworth then appeared to share the clips to his social media profile by retweeting the post.

WARRIORS’ DRAYMOND GREEN TALKS JORDAN POOLE PUNCH: 'I DON’T JUST HIT PEOPLE'

He later removed the retweet. Wojnarowski has not pubically addressed the allegations Le Batard made against him.

Wojnarowski left Yahoo Sports and joined ESPN as a senior NBA insider in 2017.

Adrian Wojnarowski talks before the NBA Draft

Adrian Wojnarowski talks to the media before the NBA Draft on June 22, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images)

Foxworth played for three NFL teams over the course of his six-year career. The former defensive back last played for the Ravens in 2011. 

He is now an ESPN contributor and appears on a variety of television programs at the network. He also hosts the "The Domonique Foxworth Show" podcast.

Domonique Foxworth attends an event

Domonique Foxworth attends the EPIX Presents "Schooled: The Price of College Sports" on Oct. 8, 2013, in New York City. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for EPIX)

Lillard, a seven-time All-Star, has spent his entire 11-year NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers. He is the franchise's all-time leading scorer. 

The 33-year-old reportedly requested a trade earlier this month.

Damian Lillard lines up a free throw

Damian Lillard of the Trail Blazers before shooting a free throw against the LA Clippers at the Moda Center on March 19, 2023, in Portland, Oregon. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Wojnarowski previously reported that Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, is only considering trade offers from his client's preferred destination – the Miami Heat. 

Wojnarowski also recently stated that the Lillard trade "could take months, it could take weeks" due to Portland's desire to relieve maximum value in exchange for the star guard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lillard has four years remaining on the contract that he signed with the Trail Blazers last summer. He appeared in 58 games last season and averaged 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.