Ex-Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias hit with 5 charges from alleged domestic dispute

Julio Urias was able to avoid felony charges from his alleged domestic dispute last September, but he isn't out of the woods yet.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was hit with five misdemeanor charges, authorities said on Tuesday.

The left-hander faces charges including one count of spousal battery, two counts of domestic battery involving a dating relationship, one count of false imprisonment and one count of assault.

Urias was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by MLB after his arrest outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, where he attended a Major League Soccer game. Police were first alerted by a citizen who reported that a man and woman were in a physical altercation. Urias was arrested by Department of Public Safety officers on felony suspicion of domestic violence.

According to a charge evaluation worksheet from the district attorney’s office, Urias was arguing with his wife when he "pushed (her) against a fence and pulled her by the hair or shoulders."

However, the document said, "Neither the Victim’s injuries nor the Defendant’s criminal history justify a felony filing."

Urias was suspended 20 games in 2019 after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, although he was not charged.

MLB continues to investigate the case. No MLB player has been suspended twice for violating the league's domestic violence policy.

Urias spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finished in third place in the NL Cy Young Award voting in 2022 with an NL-best 2.16 ERA. He was seventh the year prior, when he led the majors with 20 wins.

The Mexican-born left-hander pitched to a 4.60 ERA over 21 starts with the Dodgers in 2023. For his career, Urias owns a 3.11 ERA over 158 games (122 starts) with an overall record of 60-25 in the regular season.

Urias won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020.

The Dodgers were able to fill the hold left by Urias' absence by signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the richest contract ever given to a pitcher and also trading for Tyler Glasnow. They also inked Shohei Ohtani, who will get back on the mound in 2025.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

