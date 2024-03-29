Ex-Clemson baseball star Reed Rohlman dead at 29

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Reed Rohlman, a former Clemson Tigers outfielder who was a two-time All-American and later a Kansas City Royals draft pick, died in Florida Wednesday, the school said. He was 29.

Rohlman played for the Tigers from 2014 to 2017. He batted .329 with 11 home runs and 135 RBIs during his collegiate career.

Kansas City selected him in the 35th round of the MLB Draft in 2017, and he spent three years in the organization’s minor league system.

He was killed in a car crash in Hobe Sound, Florida, the Greenville News reported.

"It’s so sad for the Clemson baseball family and all who knew him," Rohlman’s former coach at Clemson, Jack Leggett, told the outlet. "He was a very good player and even more of a good person. He always had a smile on his face and was a great teammate.

"Everybody enjoyed being around him. He was easygoing, low maintenance and always respectful and appreciative. The world is going to miss Reed Rohlman."

Rohlman was the second Clemson freshman in history to earn All-America honors in 2015. He was a second-team All-American in 2016 and helped the Tigers to the ACC championship.

Tyler Jackson, a former teammate, called Rohlman’s death "devastating to a lot of people."

In the minors, Rohlman played in 251 games with Rookie League Burlington and Idaho Falls and Single-A Lexington. He hit .261 with 15 home runs in the minor leagues.