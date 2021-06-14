Ex-Celtics player suggests Kyrie Irving's ankle injury is karma after logo stomp

Former Boston Celtics player Glen Davis was less than sympathetic with Kyrie Irving on Sunday when the Brooklyn Nets star suffered an ankle injury.

Irving suffered a sprained ankle when he accidentally stepped on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foot in the second quarter of their Game 4 Eastern Conference Semifinals game. Irving went down in pain and was unable to return to the game.

Davis made known there was no love lost for Irving, especially after the controversy when Irving stepped on the Celtics’ logo after a Nets win over Boston during their playoff series.

"That’s the same ankle stomp on lucky with," Davis wrote on Instagram.

Irving’s logo stomp happened after the Nets’ victory over the Celtics in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference championship. He appeared to stomp and scrape his foot on the face of the Celtics logo while greeting his teammates as the clock hit triple zeroes.

Irving, who’s had a rocky relationship with the Celtics organization after he left the team for the Nets before the start of the 2019-20 season, was booed every time he touched the basketball at TD Garden.

As he walked back to the locker room at that time, he had a water bottle thrown at him. It was just one of a slew of fan incidents that have occurred during the NBA playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.