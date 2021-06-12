Euro 2020 crowd breaks out in deafening chant in support of Christian Eriksen: 'Football is beautiful'

The 15,000 spectators at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen let out a deafening chant in support of Denmark’s Christian Eriksen on Saturday shortly after the Danish midfielder collapsed during the Group stages of the 2020 European Championship .

Finland supporters began the chant, shouting "Christian," which was then answered by the Danish fans who shouted "Eriksen."

"Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith," UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said in a statement.

"At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone. I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully."

Fans sat in silence as the match was suspended following Eriksen’s medical emergency.

The 29-year-old collapsed on the field before halftime where he laid unresponsive. It was first reported that Eriksen received CPR as his teammates surrounded him for privacy but Danish soccer federation director Peter Moeller later said that he got a "heart massage" while being treated on the field.

"He fell over and got help and heart massage on the field. He was fortunately awake when he left stadium."

UEFA announced on Twitter that Eriksen was "transferred to the hospital and has been stabilized."

The game resumed later that night and fans cheered as the Danish team returned to the pitch for a second warmup. Only a few minutes were played before a shorter-than-normal halftime break.

Finland defeated Denmark 1-0 and Eriksen was named player of the match.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.