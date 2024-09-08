Ex-NFL star Drew Bledsoe rips Tony Romo for how he handled taking Cowboys job: 'Had all the answers'

Former NFL star Drew Bledsoe took a shot at his Dallas Cowboys successor Tony Romo on Sunday during a segment on ESPN before games across the league kicked off.

Bledsoe appeared on "Sunday NFL Countdown" to talk about being the veteran presence in the quarterback room. He was with the New England Patriots when he was eventually replaced by Tom Brady, and with the Cowboys when Romo eventually replaced him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bledsoe recalled he didn’t agree with then-head coach Bill Parcells’ decision to replace him with Romo.

"If you’re watching this Romo, you know this is true. The minute he became the starter, he became pretty big in his own mind," Bledsoe said during the segment. "He was no longer the curious and inquisitive guy. That was the difference between him and (Tom Brady). Tommy became the starter, he still was asking all the questions, where all of a sudden Romo was the guy that had all the answers."

GIANTS' DEXTER LAWRENCE READY FOR WEEK 1 GAME VS VIKINGS: 'I'M EXCITED'

Romo's representatives didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Bledsoe joined the Cowboys following three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He started and played each of the team’s 16 games during the 2005 season and was removed from the team’s Week 6 game against the New York Giants in 2006 and never played again.

At the onset of the 2006 season, Romo hadn’t thrown a pass in the regular season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Romo spent the rest of his career with the Cowboys with an injury that led to Dak Prescott taking the reins. He is now a color analyst with CBS.