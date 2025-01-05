Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Patriots fire Jerod Mayo after final win loses franchise No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Patriots' win over the Bills on Sunday dropped them in the NFL Draft order in April

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Bill Belichick's replacement has lasted just one season. 

The New England Patriots have fired first-year head coach Jerod Mayo after going 4-13 in his first and only season, including a Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills which lost the franchise the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. 

Patriots owner Robert Kraft confirmed the reports of Mayo’s firing in a lengthy statement where he explained the front office will remain intact heading into the offseason. 

"After the game today, I informed Jerod Mayo that he will not be returning as the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2025. For me, personally, this was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made," Kraft said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.

