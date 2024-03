Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

ESPN host Rece Davis chose the wrong words when describing a sports bet suggestion during a segment of College GameDay on Sunday.

ESPN betting analyst Erin Dolan explained why she recommends betting Northwestern to score under 60.5 points during their second-round matchup against UConn in the NCAA Tournament.

After hearing Nolan’s argument, Davis had an interesting response.

"You know what?" Some would call this wagering, gambling. I think the way you’ve sold this, I think what it is, is a risk-free investment," Davis said.

Dolan simply shrugged after Davis’s comment before saying, "OK, a positive way."

When it comes to gambling, no matter how researched, no bet is ever a sure thing. So, hearing Davis call something Dolan even admitted was her trusting her gut more than the research "risk-free investment" didn’t sit well with some on social media.

"This is not a risk-free investment," one X user posted. "All wagers have risk and this being said by @ReceDavis is a poor look for the sports betting world."

Davis has since posted to social media, saying his comment was supposed to be a joke that didn’t hit.

"During a segment this morning on @CollegeGameDay, due to @ESPNBet picks hitting yesterday, I joked the advice was more like ‘risk free investing.’ As we all know, such a thing does not exist. Obviously, there are risks. Though I’m not a gambler, I strongly encourage those who do."

Legalized sports betting in the United States has been a hot debate topic since its inception, and it’s only intensified with professional sports leagues promoting it during their respective seasons.

As a result, scandals have arisen in leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB and college sports, where athletes are breaking rules related to gambling. Players have been suspended or released from teams due to violating their league rules.

There is also the latest scandal with Los Angeles Dodogers superstar Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stealing $4.5 million from the ballplayer to cover gambling debts.

All of these situations come back to the simple fact that no bets are sure-fire winners, and risk comes with them all.

