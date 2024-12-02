ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit demands stiffer penalties for players involved in flag fights

Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN’s college football analyst, called for steeper consequences for the players involved in the handful of flag fights over the weekend.

At least three games saw brawls ensue over players trying to plant flags on their opponents’ fields. A fourth fight occurred during the Arizona State-Arizona game because of Sun Devils players trying to plant a pitchfork at midfield.

The Big Ten Conference announced $100,000 fines for Michigan and Ohio State after their melees, but Herbstreit wanted suspensions for those involved in the fracas.

"I think any conference commissioner who had a team or teams involved in the postgame fights owes it to his conference and THE SPORT of CFB to study the film very closely and sit anyone who was involved in being an aggressor to help escalate the situation," Herbstreit wrote on X.

"Sit those involved for their next game. Whether it’s a bowl game or playoff game. These dudes need consequences-for their own good!"

North Carolina and NC State players and Florida and Florida State players each got into brawls separately over the flag incidents.

So far, only the Big Ten has doled out discipline.

Any suspensions would likely have an effect on bowl games for the schools involved. Arizona and Florida State were the lone schools who do not have at least six wins and, therefore, are not eligible to play in a postseason bowl game.