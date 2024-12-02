Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit demands stiffer penalties for players involved in flag fights

Several fights occured over the weekend because of flag-planting incidents

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 1 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN’s college football analyst, called for steeper consequences for the players involved in the handful of flag fights over the weekend.

At least three games saw brawls ensue over players trying to plant flags on their opponents’ fields. A fourth fight occurred during the Arizona State-Arizona game because of Sun Devils players trying to plant a pitchfork at midfield.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Analyst Kirk Herbstreit tosses the football with fans on the set of ESPN's College Game Day at the University of Texas ahead of the Longhorns' game against the Georgia Bulldogs in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 19, 2024.

Analyst Kirk Herbstreit tosses the football with fans on the set of ESPN's College Game Day at the University of Texas ahead of the Longhorns' game against the Georgia Bulldogs in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 19, 2024. (Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Big Ten Conference announced $100,000 fines for Michigan and Ohio State after their melees, but Herbstreit wanted suspensions for those involved in the fracas.

"I think any conference commissioner who had a team or teams involved in the postgame fights owes it to his conference and THE SPORT of CFB to study the film very closely and sit anyone who was involved in being an aggressor to help escalate the situation," Herbstreit wrote on X. 

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS' COLLEGE FOOTBALL WINNERS AND LOSERS: WEEK 14

"Sit those involved for their next game. Whether it’s a bowl game or playoff game. These dudes need consequences-for their own good!"

North Carolina and NC State players and Florida and Florida State players each got into brawls separately over the flag incidents.

So far, only the Big Ten has doled out discipline.

UNC and NC State players fight

North Carolina State players and North Carolina players get into a scuffle after an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Davison Igbinosun steps on flag

Davison Igbinosun, #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes, grabs a Michigan flag following his team's defeat against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 30, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Any suspensions would likely have an effect on bowl games for the schools involved. Arizona and Florida State were the lone schools who do not have at least six wins and, therefore, are not eligible to play in a postseason bowl game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.