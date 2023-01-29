ESPN's Chris Fowler, John McEnroe have awkward exchange over Novak Djokovic's 'choices' after Aussie Open win

John McEnroe and Chris Fowler appeared to have a tense discussion on ESPN over Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia last year as they recapped the Serbian tennis star’s latest Grand Slam win.

Djokovic won the Australian Open on Sunday in straight sets over Stefanos Tsitsipas and earned his 22nd Grand Slam title of his career, tying him with Rafael Nadal for the most all-time among male players.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As McEnroe and Fowler recapped all that Djokovic had gone through in the last two years, there was an awkward exchange over the tennis great’s deportation. Djokovic chose not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, and controversy over his exempt status led to Australian authorities deporting him last year. A second firestorm was avoided earlier this month as Djokovic was able to enter the country without any issues.

"… He gets deported out of Australia. Doesn’t get any points at Wimbledon," McEnroe said. "Can’t play the [U.S.] Open. …"

Fowler chimed in, "A part of his choices, to be fair. He made choices that led to that for some of those things."

NOVAK DJOKOVIC BREAKS SILENCE ON FATHER’S AUSTRALIAN OPEN ABSENCE FOLLOWING RUSSIAN FLAG CONTROVERSY

McEnroe responded, "I don’t think … I think he should have been committed to play."

"OK, well that’s a debate," Fowler said. "He did make choices that led to that. … But that’s forgot for the moment."

McEnroe had been a supporter of Djokovic being able to play in the top tennis tournaments despite his vaccination status. He told Fox News Digital as much when talking about the Serbian star’s status for the 2022 U.S. Open – which hasn’t changed for 2023.

"Well, first of all, I think it’s BS. That’s what I think. I think he should be allowed to play. My personal opinion, as I’ve been vaccinated, I had a booster shot, that’s up to the individual," McEnroe said in August. "If I were him, and I’m not him, he’s won a lot more majors than me probably because he’s dug in his heels and found the gear, that will, that very few people in any sport have ever found, so that’s part of what’s made him so great, he sticks to his guns. He’s perfectly entitled to make the decision."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The guy is one of the greatest athletes in any sport," he continued. "He’s very careful about anything he puts in his body. So, it’s frustrating to see at this point when we’re sitting here and all having a great time at an LAFC soccer game and that he’s not allowed into the country right now because he’s not vaccinated. It’s really unfortunate, but that’s the rules we really have right now with the government. I don’t agree with it but c'est la vie at the moment."