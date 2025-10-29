ESPN star Holly Rowe reveals why she dumped 'hot boyfriend' bodybuilder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN broadcaster Holly Rowe is among the faces who are seen at marquee WNBA, women’s college basketball and college football games on the network.

The longtime ESPN employee shed some light on her personal life during an appearance at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Arkansas. She recalled dating a bodybuilder who was a Mr. Switzerland champion and revealed why the relationship didn’t pan out.

"I had a really hot boyfriend, and he was Mr. Switzerland, bodybuilder," she said. "We dated for four years. And when I say smoking hot … And the reason we broke up was we were at the ESPYs and Pat Summitt had just gotten this award, the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, because she had just been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. And I’m in the audience, and I’m just bawling in the audience, and he asked me, ‘What’s wrong with you? She’s just a coach.’

"And so, we broke up," Rowe continued. "So I just need you to understand I gave up Mr. Switzerland because of Pat Summitt. This is a true story."

Rowe’s story received chuckles from the crowd.

She didn’t name the bodybuilder.

She has been with ESPN since 1995 and over the last 30 years has carved out a role for herself as the lead sideline reporter for the network’s coverage of college football and women’s college basketball games.

She has also been a part of the Utah Jazz’s coverage as an analyst. She was the first woman to serve in the role for the Jazz.