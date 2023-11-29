Expand / Collapse search
College Football

ESPN star on College Football Playoff Committee's job: 'Put the best f---ing four teams in the game'

Four undefeated teams are in conference championship games this weekendd

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The College Football Playoff Committee could have a chaos scenario on their hands if an undefeated team should go down during the conference championship weekend.

The latest rankings showed Georgia (12-0), Michigan (12-0), Washington (12-0) and Florida State (12-0). Each team is competing for a conference championship.

Kirk Herbstreit at TNF game

Kirk Herbstreit on the sideline prior to the "Thursday Night Football" game on Amazon Prime at FedEx Field on Oct. 5, 2023, in Landover, Maryland. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Regardless of what happens, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit made clear it was up to the committee to choose the best teams for the final four – not the teams that’ll give ESPN/ABC the best ratings.

"As a guy who calls these games, I don’t want to do the ‘right thing.’ If you talk to (CFP Executive Director) Bill Hancock, and we’ve had a lot of meetings about this, they’re not supposed to do the ‘right thing.’ Their job is to put the best four teams in the Playoff," Herbstreit said on Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take."

Terrion Arnold celebrates

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold celebrates after an interception against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Alabama. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

"Now again, it’s subjective – who you think and who I think are best four are different. And that’s fine. But that’s what that group is supposed to do. Not, ‘What do we think about ratings?’ That’s bulls---. 

"Put the best f---ing four teams in the game."

JJ McCarthy vs Ohio State

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy shakes hands after Michigan defeated Ohio State 30-24, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

He further detailed a possible wild scenario in which Alabama upsets Georgia, Michigan beats Iowa, Oregon or Washington wins the Pac-12, Florida State wins the ACC and Texas wins the Big 12.

"What the hell do you do? Herbstreit wondered.

If that’s the case, the committee members will have to have a long think and answer a ton of questions about the top four they end up choosing.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.