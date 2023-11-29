Michigan-Ohio State breaks records on FOX, 'Big Noon Kickoff' garners millions of viewers

This past Saturday marked the biggest college football Saturday of the season, but it was also one of the largest ever.

The matchup between college sports' biggest rivals in Michigan and Ohio State headlined the day, and it was the most watched regular season football game in over a decade.

According to information from FOX Sports PR, The Game was the most-watched regular season college football game since 2011 – it also was the most-watched college football game in FOX Sports history.

The Wolverines' 30-24 victory over their arch nemesis Buckeyes averaged over 19 million viewers while peaking at 22.9 million.

The Game was preceded by "Big Noon Kickoff," which was the most-watched college football pregame show on any network on Saturday. The entire broadcast averaged 2.34 million viewers, while the final hour of the program saw a record 4.36 million viewers.

With the victory, Michigan climbed up to No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings from the third spot, while Ohio State fell from two all the way to six.

Georgia, Washington and Florida State round out the rest of the top-four, while Oregon ranks No. 5.

Each team in the top-five will face off in their respective conference championships this weekend, with Washington and Oregon playing in the Pac-12 title game, likely for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State now needs some help to get in, but the fact that the third- and fifth-ranked teams face each other does not help. Neither does the fact that Georgia, Michigan and Florida State are favorites in their matchups.

But it goes without saying that championship weekend will surely affect who's in and who's out of the playoff, so expect more high ratings.

