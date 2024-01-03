ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky raises eyebrows as he sniffs Molly Qerim's shoe

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky raised eyebrows on Tuesday when he sniffed Molly Qerim’s shoe during a segment on "First Take."

Orlovsky was holding Qerim’s shoe as he, Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe talked about the Dallas Cowboys’ victory over the Detroit Lions. As Orlovsky was holding it, he decided to take a whiff.

"Are you really sniffing the shoe? I just got the shoe and I have tights on. Don’t be weird," Qerim said.

Smith wondered whether Orlovsky had a foot fetish, and Sharpe replied that he had to keep his eye on Orlovsky going forward.

Orlovsky later appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and was asked about what he was doing with the shoe.

"I don’t have a foot fetish. … What I don’t understand is why everyone is so taken aback," he said. "It’s the first time she’s worn the shoe. Of course, they’re gonna smell totally normal.

"She gave me the shoe because she was like, ‘these are the shoes Stephen A. bought me because of the UConn national title bet. These are the first time I’m wearing it, they just showed up in my office this morning.’ I was like, OK."

McAfee said the entire premise of him having the shoe and the bet was not the big deal, but once Orlovsky smelled the shoe, that was when things got a little strange.

"Well, that’s just making an assumption."

He said it smelled like a "brand-new shoe."