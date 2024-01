Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

ESPN submitted fake names to the Academy to receive more trophies for its on-air talent, according to a bombshell report on Thursday.

Since 2010, at least 30 trophies have been given to people who did not exist - the network then had them re-engraved and gave them to members of "College GameDay," The Athletic reported.

"NATAS (the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences) identified a number of fictitious credits submitted by ESPN to multiple Sports Emmys competitions," said NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp. "When brought to the attention of ESPN senior management, the network took steps to take responsibility for the actions of its personnel, to investigate thoroughly, and to course correct. These steps have included the return by ESPN of statuettes issued to fictitious individuals and commitments to implement further internal accountability and procedural changes at the network."

The Athletic noted that some of the on-air talent to get the statuettes were "ineligible" to receive them, so ESPN made up names to get extra trophies for them.

ESPN admitted in a statement that the plot "may go back to 1997."

"Some members of our team were clearly wrong in submitting certain names that may go back to 1997 in Emmy categories where they were not eligible for recognition or statuettes," ESPN said in a statement. "This was a misguided attempt to recognize on-air individuals who were important members of our production team. Once current leadership was made aware, we apologized to NATAS for violating guidelines and worked closely with them to completely overhaul our submission process to safeguard against anything like this happening again. We brought in outside counsel to conduct a full and thorough investigation, and individuals found to be responsible were disciplined by ESPN."

On-air talents are eligible to earn statuettes if they win personalized awards, but not for anything won by the shows themselves, The Athletic says.

"College GameDay" won eight Emmys for outstanding weekly studio show from 2008 to 2018.

Many of the fake names were reportedly listed under "associate producers" that not only matched the initials of on-air talent, but a first or last name was changed on several occasions - Kirk Herbstreit was "Kirk Henry," Lee Corse was "Lee Clark," and Desmond Howard was "Dirk Howard."

The Academy says 37 trophies have been returned so far.

