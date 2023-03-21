Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

ESPN fires exec who led 'Inclusive Content Committee' after harassment allegations: report

Rob King had been with ESPN since 2004

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

ESPN has fired executive vice president Rob King after he was accused of harassment, according to the New York Post.

The firing allegedly comes from social media posts that were brought to ESPN's human resources. Shortly after the report, King tweeted that he "decided…to leave" the company.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The ESPN logo is seen on an electronic display in Times Square in New York City, U.S., August 23, 2017.

The ESPN logo is seen on an electronic display in Times Square in New York City, U.S., August 23, 2017. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

"After nearly 20 years with ESPN, I have decided the time is right for me to leave the company," King said on his Twitter account. "I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family and friends, and wish the company continued success."

King joined ESPN in 2004 and was named the Executive Editor at Large for Special Projects in March 2020. 

According to ESPN's site, King was "responsible for the company’s overall journalistic direction, working closely with leaders across ESPN Films and original content, digital content, social media, multi-platform journalism and storytelling and global content, and advises ESPN and its senior leadership team on editorial issues."

ESPN Senior VP Rob King speaks to the audience during the espnW Summit 2015 at St. Regis Monarch Resort on October 15, 2015 in Dana Point, California. 

ESPN Senior VP Rob King speaks to the audience during the espnW Summit 2015 at St. Regis Monarch Resort on October 15, 2015 in Dana Point, California.  (Mpu Dinani/Getty Images)

KNICKS LEGEND WILLIS REED DEAD AT 80

Before taking on his final role at the company, King oversaw ESPN's original content, including 30 for 30 documentaries and ESPN+ original series, and he was a senior vice president for "SportsCenter" and ESPNews. He also had previously been the editor-in-chief for ESPN.com.

The New York Post notes that King reported directly to ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro and helped lead the company's "Inclusive Content Committee." According to his ESPN bio, the Inclusive Content Committee was "a team with a core mission to enhance storytelling on all ESPN platforms by serving as a diverse resource for the company’s content creators."

ESPN SportsCenter and News SVP Rob King speaks onstage during the Jackie Robinson Foundation 2017 Annual Robie Awards Dinner at Marriott Marquis Times Square on March 6, 2017 in New York City.

ESPN SportsCenter and News SVP Rob King speaks onstage during the Jackie Robinson Foundation 2017 Annual Robie Awards Dinner at Marriott Marquis Times Square on March 6, 2017 in New York City. (Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Jackie Robinson Foundation)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ESPN is in the midst of layoffs, but the Post notes that this decision is separate.

ESPN declined comment to Fox News Digital.