ESPN anchor criticized for ‘moment too big’ comment after 49ers kicker missed field goal

An ESPN anchor raised eyebrows Monday night when he took apart San Francisco 49ers kicker Chase McLaughlin who had just missed a field goal that would have won the game.

Joe Tessitore, the Monday Night Football announcer, baffled some viewers when he said that the moment "was too big" for the kicker. McLaughlin had previously nailed a field goal from 47 yards to send the game into overtime. The 49ers ended up losing 27-24. It was the team’s first loss.

McLaughlin’s overtime was nowhere close. NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Jennifer Lee Chan posted a video of where the ball actually ended up in a tunnel leading to the field. SFGate.com was first to report on the criticism.

Fox Sports’ Nick Wright called out Tessitore for the comment and pointed out that the kick he hit to send the game into overtime was with one second remaining in the fourth quarter.

Tyrell Williams, a receiver for the Oakland Raiders, wrote on Twitter that the MNF crew is “terrible.”

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report