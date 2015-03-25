Ernst soars over 1,000 spots in world rankings

Derek Ernst beat David Lynn in a playoff Sunday to win the Well Fargo Championship for his first PGA Tour victory, and that helped Ernst soar over 1,000 spots into the top 125 in this week's world golf rankings.

Ernst climbed from No. 1,207 to No. 123 this week.

Tiger Woods remained the top-ranked player and was followed again by Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Luke Donald, Brandt Snedeker, Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell and Steve Stricker.

Phil Mickelson coughed up the lead on Sunday at Quail Hollow with a pair of late bogeys. With the third-place finish, he improved one spot in the world rankings to 10th, and that pushed Matt Kuchar, who will defend his Players Championship title this week, down one to 11th.

Lee Westwood was 12th again, while Ian Poulter jumped two places to 13th. That move bumped Keegan Bradley and Sergio Garcia down a notch apiece to 14 and 15.

Charl Schwartzel held steady in 16th and was followed again by Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson and Jason Dufner.

Brett Rumford won his second straight European Tour event on Sunday, and that helped him climbed from No. 122 to No. 76 in the new rankings.