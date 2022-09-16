Erin Andrews recalls terrifying moment driver fell asleep at the wheel: 'Not the way I want to die'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews was gearing up for her coverage of the Green Bay Packers Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings last week when she encountered a life-threatening situation.

The driver of her car fell asleep at the wheel.

During an appearance on her podcast with Charissa Thompson, "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa," Andrews explained that she had planned to take a car service from Chicago to Green Bay so she could listen in on conference calls ahead of a sit-down interview with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Her first ride had complications with a locking door, prompting her to get another car service, and that’s where trouble began.

"I’m typing, headphones are working, we’re good. I hear snoring," Andrews explained. "I know it’s not Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt or Aaron Rodgers snoring. It’s my driver who fell asleep at the wheel. On a highway from Chicago."

Thompson chimed in – in disbelief – but Andrews wasn’t exaggerating.

"Snoring. Sleeping," she said. "And the car is moving 65 miles an hour."

Andrews said she muted herself on the call and proceeded to shout at the driver, "Are you effing sleeping?"

"So now I have the quarterback of the team I’m trying to work on, I’m trying to take notes. I have full-blown anxiety. This is not the way I want to go down. This is not the way I want to die," she continued, adding that the incident happened around 2 p.m. local time.

"I make him pull over at a McDonald’s. I go in, I get him a coffee. He doesn’t drink it. The entire car ride I am like ‘ahem ahem ahem’ monitoring if he’s sleeping at the wheel."

Andrews detailed her anxiety throughout the three-hour car ride to Green Bay , saying she was "so anxious" she thought she was going to "give myself a stroke."

She made the trip in one piece and traveled to Minneapolis Sunday for the game.

"So that was Week 1," Thompson said. "I can’t wait to see what Week 2 has in store for you."



