Eric Reid, former Colin Kaepernick teammate, and NBA players jab 49ers over #BlackoutTuesday tweet

The San Francisco 49ers received some backlash Tuesday for joining in the #BlackoutTuesday social media trend to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and those who are protesting against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Several people pointed to Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem in their tweets against the Niners. Kaepernick last played with the Niners in 2016 and opted out of his contract at the end of the season. He hasn’t played in the NFL since.

Eric Reid, a former 49ers defensive back who is currently a free agent, was among the first players to support Kaepernick’s cause. He had his own message for his former team.

“I think you meant Blackball Tuesday...I digress,” Reid wrote.

He added: “Hypocrisy: the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one's own behavior does not conform; pretense.”

Several NBA players, including Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma also spoke out against the 49ers.

While Kaepernick opted out of his contract after the 2016 season, general manager John Lynch said in 2017 the team would have cut him anyway.

49ers CEO Jed York addressed Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem in 2018 in an interview on “The Hidden Side of Sports.” He said he didn’t think the quarterback was being disrespectful when he took the knee and denied the organization attempted to steer him away from kneeling.