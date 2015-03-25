Entering Year 5, Steve Sarkisian knows Washington needs to be better than 7-win team

In four seasons, Steve Sarkisian has become one of the more established veterans coaching in the Pac-12.

Sarkisian is full of excitement, but his fifth season begins facing increased scrutiny after failing to top seven wins in a single season and as the Huskies move back into their renovated home stadium. While a seven-win season seemed like a dream when Sarkisian arrived and the Huskies fresh off a 0-12 season, that standard is no longer acceptable by a fan base that expects to compete for Pac-12 titles.

Championships were the goal Sarkisian set when he arrived. And now — as he preps to move into his new palatial new office atop the west end zone of the renovated Husky Stadium and gets ready for the season opener against Boise State in less than three weeks — he knows it's time to deliver.