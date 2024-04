Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said that 23 Chinese swimmers were allowed to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned substance.

The WADA ruled that since the athletes were "inadvertently being exposed to the substance through contamination," a claim initially brought by the Chinese Doping Agency, they were able to compete.

This is hardly the first PED scandal to hit the Olympics, which is part of the reason why Dr. Aaron D'Souza founded the "Enhanced Games" last year.

Dubbed the "Olympics on steroids" by its critics, the Enhanced Games are an upcoming Olympic-styled event in which performance-enhancing drugs are permitted.

D'Souza has long preached that his event is the epitome of fairness in sport, as there is quite literally nothing to hide. He also has said that with the amount of doctors regulating the athletes, it will also be one of the safest sporting events of all.

So, after the WADA made its ruling, D'Souza is calling for "reform" that is "overdue."

"For too long, the anti-doping regime has been marred by inefficacy and scandal, undermining the integrity of sports and betraying the trust of athletes worldwide," D'Souza said in a statement released on Tuesday. "We offer a dual-pathway future where the Olympics could celebrate natural talent, and the Enhanced Games could safely showcase enhanced performance. This isn’t just an alternative; it’s a complementary solution, a harmonious existence for the natural and the enhanced athlete, bolstered by transparent, effective drug testing and open collaboration.

"Our call to WADA, USADA, and the IOC is unequivocal: support the creation of this parallel system, embrace innovation, and protect sports integrity… We invite WADA to join us in setting a new standard, one that will elevate the entire sporting community to unprecedented heights of excellence and trust."

The WADA said it had been given a tip by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency as early as 2020 — before this case arose — about allegations of doping cover-ups in China but that USADA never followed up with evidence.

However, the WADA said they "reviewed this case thoroughly" and "concluded that there was no concrete basis to challenge the asserted contamination."

The 30-member Chinese swim team won six medals in Tokyo, including three golds. Many of the athletes still compete for China and are expected to swim at the Paris Olympics this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.