English FA charges Newcastle manager Alan Pardew for head-butting opposing player during game

The English Football Association has charged Newcastle manager Alan Pardew with improper conduct for head-butting an opposing player during a Premier League match.

Pardew is facing a lengthy ban following his confrontation with Hull midfielder David Meyler during Newcastle's 4-1 win Saturday. Pardew has until Thursday to respond to the charge.

Pardew already has been sanctioned by Newcastle, accepting a formal warning and a fine of 100,000 pounds ($168,000).

Meyler initially barged into Pardew as he looked to retrieve the ball for a throw-in. Pardew squared up to Meyler and moved his head in the direction of the player's face, then was sent to the stands.