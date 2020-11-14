Emily Cave, wife of late Oilers player, puts COVID skeptics in their place

The wife of the late Edmonton Oilers player Colby Cave railed against people who aren’t protecting themselves and others in the face of a worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Emily Cave, whose husband died in April after suffering a brain bleed, urged her followers to take precautions seriously as the province of Albert began to again clamp down because of a spike in infections.

“I have kept my opinions regarding COVID to myself or people in my close circle but today I hit my breaking point with Alberta making new restrictions,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

“I personally see and hear so many people complaining. I understand a lot of people feel that they won’t get it & if they did they would survive it, however, what would happen if your loved one became sick very fast with something else, was in a car accident, or was dying. & then because of the COVID restrictions you weren’t allowed to be with them?!?!? My 25 year old husband died alone… I have no clue what his last breath was like… I have yet to be able to have a funeral because of this global pandemic.”

Colby Cave, who played for the Boston Bruins and Oilers, was 25 when he died in April. He was placed into a medically induced coma after suffering a brain bleed and undergoing surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was still causing pressure on his brain.

Emily Cave said she was surprised that her post went viral. She only wanted people know how much the pandemic is impacting so many lives, including hers.

“So for goodness sake, wear a mask," she wrote. "Wash your freaking hands & it’s not the end of your world if you can’t go to house parties or do things that are essentially a ‘luxury’ in your blessed world. Because let me tell you…

"It’s not a luxury having your husband die alone. It’s not a luxury getting a phone call saying he’s dead compared to being there holding his hand. It’s not a luxury losing a loved one during a freaking global pandemic."