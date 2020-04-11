Edmonton Oilers' Colby Cave dead at 25, family announces

Edmonton Oilers’ forward Colby Cave died early Saturday morning less than a week after suffering a brain bleed. He was 25.

The Oilers issued a statement from Cave’s wife, Emily, on Saturday announcing his passing.

“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning,” the statement read. “I (Emily) and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”

Cave was placed in a medically induced coma on Tuesday after suffering a brain bleed and undergoing surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain.

Organizations and players across the league took to social media to share their condolences.

“So sad to hear about Colby Cave,” New York Rangers’ Tony DeAngelo wrote on Twitter. “Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends. RIP”

The Swift Current Broncos, a Western Hockey League team where Cave spent five seasons, issued a statement about the devastating news of their former captain.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time,” the post read. “Rest In Peace, Caver.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins issued a statement joining “the hockey world in mourning the loss of Colby Cave.”

“Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, teammates, and the Oilers organization,” the post continued.

Retired NHL player Jeremy Roenick called news of Cave’s passing “horrible.”

“Rest in peace, Colby,” he said in a tweet.

Cave scored one goal in 11 games with the Oilers this season. He spent time with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, scoring 11 goals with 23 points in 44 games.

Before he joined the Boston Bruins for the 2014-15 season, Cave played five seasons with the Broncos. He joined the Oilers in 2019.