Eli Manning's 'simple' advice to Daniel Jones as he takes reins as New York Giants quarterback

Eli Manning was asked Wednesday if he had any advice for rookie Daniel Jones, who will be making his first start as New York Giants quarterback Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Giants announced earlier in the week that the Duke product will be taking the reins after the team lost their first two games of the season. Manning talked about moving to a backup role behind Jones.

ELI MANNING'S FORMER TEAMMATES COME TO HIS DEFENSE FOLLOWING BENCHING FOR DANIEL JONES

“Throw it to the guy wearing the same jersey you are. Simple,” Manning said when asked about his advice to Jones, according to the New York Daily News.

Manning was then asked whether if this was the end for him.

NEW YORK GIANTS NAME DANIEL JONES STARTING QUARTERBACK, ENDING ELI MANNING ERA

“I’m not dying and the season’s not over,” the two-time Super Bowl winner said. “There’s a lot to be positive about, a lot to be grateful for. I just have to accept my new role and make the best of it.”

Manning isn't a stranger when it comes to replacing a veteran quarterback. He was tabbed as the starter in Week 11 of the 2004 season, replacing Kurt Warner. He had one touchdown pass and two interceptions in a 14-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

From there, Manning would go on to start 232 of 233 regular-season games. The only game he missed was in 2017 when he was controversially benched for Geno Smith.