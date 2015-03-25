Eastern Kentucky holds off Tennessee Tech for 24-10 Ohio Valley Conference victory

Quarterback Jared McClain rushed for two touchdowns to help Eastern Kentucky move past Tennessee Tech 24-10 in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup Saturday.

McClain, who finished 11-of-19 with 169 yards passing, scored from 10 yards out in the first quarter and added an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to lead the Colonels (4-3, 2-1 OVC) to a 17-3 halftime lead.

Wide Receiver Jeff Glover threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Ike Ariguzo to extend the lead in the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles (3-5, 0-4) responded with their lone touchdown as Jared Davis threw a 16-yard score to Krys Cates. They got the ball twice in the last seven minutes, but both drives were stalled on failed fourth-down conversions.

Eastern Kentucky's Devin Borders had three receptions for 68 yards. Glover had 64 yards on five catches.

Davis was 21-of-42 for 173 yards with an interception for Tennessee Tech.