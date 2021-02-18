Eagles trade Carson Wentz to Colts for draft picks after five seasons: report

Carson Wentz is heading to Indiana.

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade the quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday in exchange for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, ESPN reported, citing sources.

TITANS GM UNHAPPY WITH ISAIAH WILSON AFTER TUMULTUOUS ROOKIE SEASON: ‘NOT THE PLAYER WE EVALUATED’

The conditional pick becomes a first round if Wentz plays 75% of the season or if he plays 70% and the Colts make the playoffs.

Wentz was drafted by the Eagles with the No.2 pick in 2016 and began his rookie year as Philadelphia’s starter. He broke several franchise rookie records and the NFL’s record for the most completions by a rookie with 379. Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert topped that number this past season with 396.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wentz helped bring the Eagles its only Super Bowl win the following yeaar with arguably his best season but he couldn’t see it through after a torn ACL ended his season in Week 14. Philadelphia, led by backup Nick Foles, defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Plagued by injuries, Wentz performance declined in 2018 but after returning as the team’s starter in 2019, the Eagles won the NFC East Division title but lost in the Wild Card round.

Wentz’s future in Philadelphia became a cause for concern in 2020 with the drafting of rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts. He would eventually replace Wentz this season which led to reports of a fractured relationship between him and former head coach Doug Pederson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million contract with the Eagles prior to the start of the 2019 season. He is owed $15.4 million next season along with a $10 million roster bonus.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.