Eagles stop high-powered Dolphins offense in dominant win at home

If Philadelphia Eagles fans thought Sunday night was a Super Bowl preview, they are likely excited for what's to come.

The Birds wore out the Miami Dolphins, stopping their insane offense en route to a 31-17 victory.

The first half was all Philly as Dallas Goedert and Jalen Hurts both scored in addition to a stout Eagles defense, but Tyreek Hill’s 27-yard touchdown at the end of the half gave the Dolphins some life and made it a 17-10 game.

The Eagles defense forced a turnover on downs with the help of a missed penalty, but as the saying goes: Ball don’t lie.

On the first play when they got the ball back, Hurts threw a pick-six, and the PAT tied the game. Philly answered back with an eight-play drive that ended in a 14-yard score for A.J. Brown, putting the Birds ahead by seven with 15 seconds left in the third.

Early in the fourth, Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception just as Miami was threatening. After the pick, the Eagles faced two fourth-and-1’s in their own territory – of course, they went with their Tush Push and were 2-for-2. Hurts then threw a 42-yard pass to Brown and Kenny Gainwell rushed into the end zone to make it a two-touchdown game with 4:46 to go.

The Eagles held the Dolphins offense scoreless in the second half. Their 10 offensive points is their lowest total in a game this season – it was also the least amount of points they scored in any first half this year.

Sunday's game marked the first time the former Alabama quarterbacks faced off in the NFL – Tagovailoa famously replaced Hurts in the 2018 National Championship, and Hurts wound up transferring to Oklahoma.

Hurts won this battle, though, throwing for 279 yards on 23-of-31 passing, while Brown racked up 10 receptions for 137 yards.

Tagovailoa went 23-for-32 for 216 yards, and Raheem Mostert was held to just 45 yards on the ground in his nine carries.

Philly now moves to 6-1 after losing their first game of the season last week, while Miami dropped to 5-2.

The Eagles will travel to Washington to face the Commanders next weekend and the Dolphins will welcome the New England Patriots.