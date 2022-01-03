Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Eagles radio announcer reveals why crew skipped FedExField trip

Merrill Reese and Mike Quick — the Eagles’ radio announcers — didn’t go to the stadium and decided to call the game from another location

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Philadelphia Eagles showed up for their game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on Sunday afternoon, but the team’s radio crew decided to skip the trip.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Merrill Reese and Mike Quick, of 94.1 WIP, have not been on location for away games all season long but have traveled to MetLife Stadium for the Eagles' games against the New York Giants and New York Jets given the proximity.

Reese and Quick reportedly "hate" FedExField, located in North Englewood, Maryland. Rickie Ricardo, one of the Spanish radio announcers for the station, called the stadium a "dump."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fans falls onto Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) as the railing collapsed following the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Philadelphia won 20-16.

Fans falls onto Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) as the railing collapsed following the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Philadelphia won 20-16. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"Merrill didn’t want to go to FedEx Field, which is a dump," Ricardo said Saturday. "You’re in the corner of the end zone under the overhang, and you can’t tell what’s going on because you’re so low, you can’t see the yard lines. It’s impossible."

Reese apparently called the place a "dump" last year in a separate interview.

Proving furthermore that FedExField isn’t the ideal NFL stadium to go and visit as a fan, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was almost taken down when a railing collapsed while walking through the tunnel after the game.

TERRELL OWENS DENIES ANTONIO BROWN DIVA COMPARISON: 'YOU'VE BEEN DRINKING THE KOOL-AID'

Fans lay on the ground after falling onto Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) as a railing collapsed following the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Philadelphia won 20-16.

Fans lay on the ground after falling onto Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) as a railing collapsed following the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Philadelphia won 20-16. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington released a statement after the incident occurred.

"To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord. We're very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred," the team said.

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: A general view of the Washington Football Team logo on the stadium before the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: A general view of the Washington Football Team logo on the stadium before the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hurts completed 17 of 26 passes for 214 yards in leading the Eagles to a fourth consecutive victory. He added six carries for 45 yards.

Next week, the Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com