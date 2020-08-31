Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says DeSean Jackson is 'doing the right things' since offensive comments regarding anti-Semitism

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has been happy with starting wide receiver DeSean Jackson’s actions since he made offensive comments regarding anti-Semitism, which included quotes that were attributed to Adolf Hitler and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

“I’ve known DeSean for a long time,” Lurie said on Saturday during a video conference call with members of the media. “Obviously, we all have. He has, I think, really understood the ramifications of that appalling post. And, so far, everything that we’ve asked him to do -- to both educate himself and to learn and take action -- he’s done completely. So, I hope that would continue.”

When Jackson shared those comments on his social media account, Lurie said that he was disgusted by the posts, and the Eagles fined Jackson and required him to take steps to educate himself on anti-Semitism and the Holocaust. After apologizing to Lurie, Jackson met with a local rabbi for advice, and he spoke via a video chat to a Holocaust survivor.

Lurie says that he is happy with Jackson’s progress, but he will need to keep taking steps in a positive direction in order to earn forgiveness from the Eagles owner -- who is Jewish -- and the rest of the Jewish community.

“It doesn’t take away the hurt, it doesn’t take away the words, but I think that with DeSean, he’s doing the right things and that has to continue,” Lurie said. “That’s a daily event, and that’s where that’s at.”