Eagles' Nick Sirianni's spat with fans is 'clown behavior,' Super Bowl champ says

Damien Woody, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, ripped Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Monday for trash talking fans.

Sirianni was seen barking back at fans after the Eagles’ narrow win over the Cleveland Browns. He was hearing boos and "Fire Nick" chants as the team eked out the victory.

Woody said on ESPN’s "Get Up" that Sirianni’s antics were clownish.

"What’s this clown behavior, bro? This dude’s a clown," Woody said. "Like seriously. You’re gonna seriously talk trash to the fans. Your own fans? Listen, people come out here and pay big money to watch you put a product out on the field. When you don’t perform well, they have every right to boo you. And you’re gonna get all in your feelings because fans are booing you because your team stinks?

"Then you’re gonna bring your kids into the postgame to kind of soften the blow over what reporters might ask you. This dude is a straight clown, bro. I just don't have any respect for what this man is doing. Y’all barely beat the God awful Cleveland Browns and then you want to talk trash to the fans."

Sirianni did not necessarily address the fans’ lack of support on their home field.

"Just excited to get the win," Sirianni said. "Appreciate the Linc support."

He said some Eagles players told him that they needed him.

"We need you back, Nick. We need your energy. We need your focus," Sirianni said.

An emphatic win over the Browns would have cooled Sirianni’s hot seat. However, the narrow win and a 3-2 start have pundits eyes focused on what Philadelphia will do this season.

In 2023, the Eagles started 10-1 and appeared to be Super Bowl bound for the second straight season. However, the team lost five out of their last six games and were eliminated in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Philadelphia’s 3-2 start is not exactly settling things down this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.