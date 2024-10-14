Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Nick Sirianni's spat with fans is 'clown behavior,' Super Bowl champ says

Eagles fans called for Sirianni's dismissal

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Are Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni the answer for the Eagles? | The Carton Show Video

Are Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni the answer for the Eagles? | The Carton Show

Jalen Hurts said that the relationship between him and Nick Sirianni is "in a good place". Craig Carton talks about the Philadelphia Eagles and their collapse last season, and if they can improve behind Hurts and Sirianni.

Damien Woody, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, ripped Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Monday for trash talking fans.

Sirianni was seen barking back at fans after the Eagles’ narrow win over the Cleveland Browns. He was hearing boos and "Fire Nick" chants as the team eked out the victory.

Nick Sirianni vs Bucs

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sept. 29, 2024. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

Woody said on ESPN’s "Get Up" that Sirianni’s antics were clownish.

"What’s this clown behavior, bro? This dude’s a clown," Woody said. "Like seriously. You’re gonna seriously talk trash to the fans. Your own fans? Listen, people come out here and pay big money to watch you put a product out on the field. When you don’t perform well, they have every right to boo you. And you’re gonna get all in your feelings because fans are booing you because your team stinks?

"Then you’re gonna bring your kids into the postgame to kind of soften the blow over what reporters might ask you. This dude is a straight clown, bro. I just don't have any respect for what this man is doing. Y’all barely beat the God awful Cleveland Browns and then you want to talk trash to the fans."

Nick Sirianni celebrates his team

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts to the touchdown pass and catch of quarterback Jalen Hurts, #1, and wide receiver A.J. Brown, #11, during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Oct. 13, 2024. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

Sirianni did not necessarily address the fans’ lack of support on their home field.

"Just excited to get the win," Sirianni said. "Appreciate the Linc support."

He said some Eagles players told him that they needed him.

"We need you back, Nick. We need your energy. We need your focus," Sirianni said.

An emphatic win over the Browns would have cooled Sirianni’s hot seat. However, the narrow win and a 3-2 start have pundits eyes focused on what Philadelphia will do this season.

In 2023, the Eagles started 10-1 and appeared to be Super Bowl bound for the second straight season. However, the team lost five out of their last six games and were eliminated in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Nick Sirianni yells on the sideline

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia’s 3-2 start is not exactly settling things down this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

