Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Landon Dickerson sees facemask fall off helmet during first drive vs. Seahawks

Eagles scored on their first drive

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson had to deal with an odd moment in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

During the Eagles’ first drive, Dickerson saw his facemask pop off his helmet. The clock stopped with 12:02 left in the quarter as Eagles personnel tended to Dickerson’s helmet. He was given a replacement for the time being and had to miss one snap before coming back into the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Landon Dickerson smiles

Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) leaves the field after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Philadelphia drove down the field and scored a touchdown on the first drive. Jalen Hurts ran the ball into the end zone from 3 yards out. The Eagles had a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter as they hoped to take advantage of the Dallas Cowboys’ loss and build up their lead in the NFC East.

VIEW MOMENT ON X.

NFL SUSPENDS STEELERS' DAMONTAE KAZEE FOR REST OF SEASON OVER HUGE HIT

Dickerson is one of the best interior linemen in the NFL. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection last year after playing in all 17 games and helped the team get to the playoffs. 

Landon Dickerson vs 49ers

Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

He’s played in each of the Eagles’ 13 games this season despite suffering a knee injury earlier in the year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Landon Dickerson vs Dolphins

Oct 22, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA;  Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

The former Alabama standout was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2021. He took over as the team’s starting right guard when Isaac Seumalo sustained an injury in the third week of that season. He’s never looked back.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.