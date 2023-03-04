Eagles' Jason Kelce, mom Donna possibly making an appearance with Travis Kelce on SNL: report

The Kelce brothers were on opposite sidelines in Super Bowl LVII, but they will be on the same team this weekend as Jason roots for Travis during this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is set to host the show's March 4 episode. Several members of his family, including his brother Jason and his mom Donna, are expected to make the trip to New York City, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports also reported that SNL producers have asked Jason to make an appearance on camera.

Travis' aunt and uncle, and possibly his father, could also be in attendance for the big night. It is unclear whether Jason will actually be involved in any sketches, considering his wife recently gave birth to a baby girl named Bennett.

The Kelce family does plan on traveling to Philadelphia after the show to visit Bennett.

Travis won the second Super Bowl of his NFL career last month in what was dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned MVP honors after the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35.

On Wednesday, a promo was released showing Kelce in an Indiana Jones outfit trying to replace the "SNL" logo with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on a pillar. Mahomes seemed to have enjoyed the video as he quote-tweeted the clip with a few laughing emojis.

After the Super Bowl, the Kelce brothers got emotional when they spoke about how well their mom handled the big week.

"The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional, because man, it was so awesome...," a teary-eyed Jason shared. "It was awesome for ... you know she was on top of the world for ... for a week."

Travis agreed by saying, "She was the heavyweight champ, man. She was on top of it and, she shined the whole time man. That was the coolest part. Mom, you absolutely killed it. Dad, you've been killin' it."

Travis has also touched on how his brother inspired him to start playing football and opened up about Jason being the inspiration for him to get into football.

"The crazy part is I would never be playing this damn game if it wasn't for you,' Travis told his brother. Jason replied, "Stop, yes you would."

"It's the truth, man, I followed your footsteps into it." Travis continued. "When you started playing football ... so you started playing hockey, I started playing hockey. You started playing football, I started playing football.

"I've kinda just been followin' your footsteps throughout this whole gig and to go through everything leading up to this moment - or leading up to this year - and then having the year that we had, and then meeting you at the mountaintop, brother, it was like we were on top of that thing together man."

Donna arrived at State Farm Stadium in a half-and-half jersey and jacket in support of both of her sons. During the big game, she was seen sitting in a suite next to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Even if Donna does not end up making a cameo appearance, she will likely get a mention at some point during Saturday's show.