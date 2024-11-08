Eagles' Jalen Hurts set to start against Cowboys despite Nick Sirianni suggesting QB was limited by injury

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to have their star quarterback take the field in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday for a NFC East division tilt against the Dallas Cowboys.

While Jalen Hurts is cleared, per the latest injury report, and is expected to suit up in Week 10, the two-time Pro Bowler's status for Sunday was briefly in doubt. On Friday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni seemingly let it slip to reporters that Hurts sat out of practice on Wednesday because he was dealing with an unspecified ankle issue.

Sirianni did quickly attempt to clarify, saying Hurts was granted a "rest day" and he did not have an injury. When asked why Hurts was listed for rest when the 26-year-old hadn't been previously, the Eagles coach said, "Yeah, he was dealing with — it was on the injury report. Dealing with the ankle. And, you know, making sure we’re cautious with everything."

A member of the team's media relations staff later noted that the listing was categorized as "rest," before another reporter asked if Hurts was dealing with an ankle injury. Sirianni said, "No. Rest."

Hurts was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and did ultimately receive the non-injury designation of rest. On Thursday and Friday, Hurts was listed as a full participant.

Hurts did take a few extra moments to get off the grass during the Eagles' Week 9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars after he was sacked following a scramble. He did not enter the blue medical tent once he made it to the sidelines, and he did not exit the game.

Hurts was not seen participating in individual drills with fellow quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee during the portion of practice that was opened to reporters on Wednesday.

Hurts' top wide receivers, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, will also be available this week. Brown has been dealing with a knee injury, and Smith has a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, there is no doubt the Cowboys' quarterback room is dealing with injury issues. Dak Prescott has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after he suffered a hamstring injury last week against the Atlanta Falcons.

On Friday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed the team's intentions to place Prescott on injured reserve.

"I think it's probably no way he can be back in the four-week timeframe, so we'll put him over there and we'll have that roster spot to use in terms of the next four weeks and go from there," Jones told Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan. "Obviously a tough, tough situation, losing him for that period of time, but we're going to do what's in the best interest of Dak, and right now I don't think anyone knows whether it'll be four weeks, six weeks or the season. We'll just have to continue to monitor that and see where it takes us."

Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush will handle the starting duties on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

