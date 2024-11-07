Eagles' Saquon Barkley says the NFL drug tested him after pulling off backward hurdle

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley did something so extraordinary on the football field that the NFL drug tested him right after the game.

During the second quarter of the Eagles' 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Barkley caught a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts, juked around one Jaguars' defender and spun away from another.

As Barkley was finishing his spin move and his back was turned toward a third Jaguars defender, he improbably hurdled over the defender while facing backward.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As for Barkley, he said his instincts took over when he made the move.

"What really happened was, I was going to hit a double spin. I aborted it, so when I spun I went to spin again, and I just felt like, it’s probably going to take away from how cool the play is. I thought he was going low, so I thought it would be cool if I just jump up, but my body kind of took over," Barkley said via "Air it Out."

Barkley’s incredible hurdle stunned many people, including the NFL.

"I got drug tested right after the game," Barkley said.

Barkley had a monster game in the Eagles' win over the Jaguars on Sunday, having 199 scrimmage yards while scoring two touchdowns.

SPORTS RADIO LEGEND TAKES SWIPE AT MALE VOTERS AFTER TRUMP'S ELECTION VICTORY

Barkley’s hurdle was awesome, but Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says players should not try to recreate that play.

"Do not do that. It is the fastest way to break your neck. Football is not meant to be played in the air, I promise you that," Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

"Unless you’re an incredible athlete, if your athleticism is far more superior than everybody else’s on the field, do whatever the f--- you want, but outside of that, do not. That is a safety hazard. You do not want to go into a game leaving the ground. I’ve landed on my head too many times, and we advise kids not to try and make this play at home."

Barkley himself said he doesn’t want to try and recreate that play for the same reason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I ain’t trying to do that again, to be honest with you. It’s not a safe play," Barkley said.

The star running back is in the midst of a great first season with the Eagles, as he has rushed for 925 yards and scored six touchdowns.

The Eagles have won four games in a row, and look to keep things going when they take on the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.