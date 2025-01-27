Jalen Hurts' agent gets last word as Eagles win NFC title after 'pretty privilege' remark

Nicole Lynn, the agent for Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts, got the last laugh on Sunday when the team won the NFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl LIX.

Lynn fired back at a wild remark made by ESPN NFL analyst Dominique Foxworth earlier in the season following Hurts’ four total touchdowns in a 55-23 romp over the Washington Commanders.

"That pretty privilege paying off," she wrote on X.

Hurts was 20-for-28 with 246 passing yards and a touchdown pass and had 16 rushing yards with three touchdowns. The touchdown pass was thrown to A.J. Brown.

Foxworth had described Hurts as having benefited from "pretty privilege" earlier in the season after the quarterback fired back at reporters following the team’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hurts had been criticized for his passing numbers slipping year over year. He told the media at the time, "that’s what they wanted to see?"

"He got up at the press conference after the game, and he acted like he was Josh Allen," Foxworth said. "Look at this man with his Kangol looking like Nino Brown… with three thousand million trillion dollars worth of diamonds on his neck, and he acting like he just went for 400 yards for three weeks in a row.

"Man, you had one good week passing. And everyone forgets it when he starts batting his eyes at you."

"Pretty privilege" or not, the Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years and have to meet a similar nemesis in the Kansas City Chiefs.

The major difference between the last time the two teams met is that Philadelphia has Saquon Barkley in the backfield.