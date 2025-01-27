3 injured as driver plows into pedestrians after Eagles NFC title game, police say

A driver in Philadelphia hit and injured three pedestrians in a crowd of people after the Eagles’ NFC Championship win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, police said.

The driver, who was not immediately identified, was in custody. Philadelphia police said the incident didn’t immediately appear to be intentional. The victims reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"Auto Vs. Pedestrians crash at Broad and Spring Garden – driver of vehicle is in custody. Does not appear intentional at this time," police said in a post on X.

The driver struck the crowd near the City Center area around 9:30 p.m. ET – a few hours after the game was finished at Lincoln Financial Field.

Hundreds of Eagles fans flocked to the street to celebrate the Eagles win. Fans were seen on top of cars, shooting off fireworks and climbing the greased light poles.

The Eagles defeated the Commanders, 55-23, behind big-time plays from running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Police warned fans ahead of time about precautions taken before the game – whether the team won or lost. Authorities announced road closures, safety precautions and the greasing of light poles.

"Don’t climb the poles, greased or not greased, please don’t climb the poles, because you could break the poles and that’s expensive, and it’s money we could spend on other things," Philadelphia’s managing director Adam Thiel said, via FOX 29 Philadelphia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.