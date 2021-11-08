Eagles' DeVonta Smith recalls 'tough' week after learning of Henry Ruggs' fatal DUI crash

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith said the week leading up to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers was "tough" after learning that former Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs was involved in a fatal DUI crash in Las Vegas last week.

Smith told reporters after the 27-24 loss that the support of his team after learning about Ruggs’ car crash that had killed one person and seriously injured another helped him to "get through it."

"First of all, my heart breaks for everyone involved, the family of the young lady that lost her life," he said, via Bleeding Green Nation. "It was hard at the beginning, but just coming in every day, being with the guys, they kind of gathered with me, helped me out a lot. So, I mean, at the beginning of the week it was tough, but eventually, the guys helped me get through it."

Smith said he spoke to Ruggs, who remains on house arrest.

"I talked to him. We discussed everything. He’s in good spirits, I mean, I’m just glad that he’s himself, he’s gotten himself together, and he’s not just down on himself."

Ruggs, 22, is facing several felony charges after crashing his Chevrolet Corvette into the back of a Toyota RAV4 early Tuesday morning while allegedly driving 156 mph seconds before the crash with a blood alcohol level of nearly double the legal limit. Tina Tintor, 23, died as a result of the accident.

"It kind of gave me a bigger purpose," Smith said of the difficulty of playing on Sunday. "Just going out there, playing for my brother, knowing he can't play right now."

Jalen Hurts , who also played with Ruggs in college, echoed Smith’s sentiment.