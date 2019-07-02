Expand / Collapse search
Dynamic duo: Serena Williams and Andy Murray to play together at Wimbledon

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
A mighty pair -- tennis champions Serena Williams and Andy Murray -- will take the court for mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

On Tuesday, Murray’s agent, Matt Gentry, said the two Grand Slam champions will be partnering at the All England Club.

Serena Williams celebrates in her ladies' singles first-round match against Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy during Day 2 of the championships at Wimbledon on Tuesday. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Williams has transcended her sport as a global icon while winning 23 major singles championships, along with another 14 in women’s doubles with her older sister, Venus.

Andy Murray of Great Britain at Wimbledon in 2013. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

For his part, Murray is one of Britain’s biggest sports stars, forever known as the person who ended London’s 77-year wait for a local Brit to become champion of the men’s singles at the All England Club. Murray won Wimbledon again in 2016, and is the only tennis player to win two consecutive Olympic gold medals in singles.

Murray is limited to playing doubles at the moment as he recovers from an operation for a hip replacement. At the Australian Open in January, Murray announced that he thought he would need to retire this season because of discomfort in an already surgically repaired hip.

Following a second operation shortly thereafter, he decided to make a comeback. Murray won the doubles title last month at the first tournament of his return.

Murray will be competing in men’s doubles at Wimbledon with Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Fox News’ Morgan Cheung and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

