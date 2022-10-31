Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIV Golf
Published

Dustin Johnson closes out inaugural LIV Golf season with $35 million in earnings

Johnson has earned almost $75 million on the PGA Tour since 2007

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dustin Johnson hauled in nearly $36 million in LIV Golf’s inaugural season, becoming the circuit’s highest money earner and making almost half his career earnings in just a matter of five months. 

And he still believes he could do better. 

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC and Patrick Reed celebrate on the podium after the team championship stroke-play round of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 30, 2022 in Doral, Florida.

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC and Patrick Reed celebrate on the podium after the team championship stroke-play round of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 30, 2022 in Doral, Florida. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Johnson and the other members of the 4 Aces GC — Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez — wrapped up the season-ending LIV Golf team championship on Sunday in first place, just one shot over Cameron Smith and Punch GC. 

RORY MCILROY SAYS ‘US VS THEM’ MENTALITY BETWEEN PGA TOUR, LIV WILL CONTINUE TO FRACTURE GOLF

On top of splitting the $16 million first place prize, Johnson also took home $18 million for winning the season-long individual title — bringing his total earnings with LIV Golf to just around $35.6 million. 

But the 24-time PGA Tour winner still believes his best golf has yet to be played. 

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC celebrates making his putt on the 18th green to win during the team championship stroke-play round of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 30, 2022 in Doral, Florida. 

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC celebrates making his putt on the 18th green to win during the team championship stroke-play round of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 30, 2022 in Doral, Florida.  (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

"It was pretty good," Johnson said, via the Palm Beach Daily News. "I feel like it should have been a lot better. My season, I played good. I didn't play my best."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to The Associated Press, Johnson won 14% of the $255 million in purses and bonuses won by all players in LIV's inaugural year. By comparison, he earned nearly $75 million in 251 PGA Tour events, according to Sportrac. 

In addition to prize earnings, Johnson was also reported to have agreed to a massive signing bonus worth $125 million.

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC fist bumps fans between the ninth and tenth holes during the team championship stroke-play round of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 30, 2022 in Doral, Florida. 

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC fist bumps fans between the ninth and tenth holes during the team championship stroke-play round of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 30, 2022 in Doral, Florida.  (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's been amazing," Johnson said Sunday. "Obviously, the fans (are) what makes it. This week's been incredible. This whole season has gotten better and better and obviously this finale has been unbelievable."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.