Durant's double-double lifts Thunder over Kings

Kevin Durant scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 105-95 win over the Sacramento Kings at Sleep Train Arena.

Russell Westbrook scored 18 points to go with a season-high 14 assists and Kevin Martin finished with 24 points for the Thunder, who have won eight of their last 10.

Tyreke Evans scored 16 points and DeMarcus Cousins had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Kings, losers in three straight.

"It's frustrating," Cousins said of his team's losing skid. "I'm going to keep my mouth closed and stay positive."

The Thunder trailed, 30-27, after the first quarter, but outscored the Kings, 31-21, in the second to take a 58-51 lead into the break. OKC, which shot 52.6 percent (10-for-19) in the stanza, got nine points apiece from Durant and Martin in the quarter.

Oklahoma City used a 20-10 run in the third quarter to push the lead to 78-61 with just over four minutes left and the lead swelled to as large as 25 by the end of the period.

The Thunder were led by Westbrook, who dished out eight assists, and Thabo Sefolosha, who scored all 10 of his points in the frame.

"We're an aggressive team," Thunder coach Scott Brooks said. "We play for each other and I thought that was really good, maybe one of our best quarters of the year in that third quarter."

Martin's 3-ball with just under 4 1/2 minutes left in the fourth gave Oklahoma City a 102-81 lead.

Sacramento outscored the Thunder, 14-3 the rest of the way, but it wasn't nearly enough and Oklahoma City improved to an NBA-best 34-10.

Game Notes

Serge Ibaka scored 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the win ... Durant was 7-for-12 from the floor ... The Kings outscored the Thunder, 48-40, in the paint.